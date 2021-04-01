Overview of Dr. Anthony Koh, MD

Dr. Anthony Koh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Med(1) Yangon and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Koh works at ValleyCare Physicians Associates in Pleasanton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.