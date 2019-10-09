Overview of Dr. Anthony Krajcer, MD

Dr. Anthony Krajcer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Jefferson Healthcare and Olympic Medical Center.



Dr. Krajcer works at The Polyclinic OB/GYN in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Chronic Neck Pain and Ankylosing Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.