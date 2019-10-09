Dr. Anthony Krajcer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krajcer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Krajcer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Krajcer, MD
Dr. Anthony Krajcer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Jefferson Healthcare and Olympic Medical Center.
Dr. Krajcer's Office Locations
Blink Optical LLC904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 329-1760Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-5580
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Healthcare
- Olympic Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krajcer is extremely well informed, thoughtful, punctual and kind. Dionee is wonderful also. I feel very lucky to have them as part of my care team.
About Dr. Anthony Krajcer, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1124215033
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Rheumatology
