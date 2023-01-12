Overview of Dr. Anthony Kwon, MD

Dr. Anthony Kwon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Kwon works at Novant Health Spine Specialists in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Spinal Fusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.