Dr. Anthony Lasala, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Lasala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Middlesex Hospital.
Starling Cardiology1260 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 258-3477Tuesday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
- Hartford Hospital
- Middlesex Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1114915766
- Hartford Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
