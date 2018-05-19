Dr. Anthony Le, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Le, DPM
Dr. Anthony Le, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Specialty Podiatry Center - Anthony W. Le, DPM & Lauren N. Le, DPM18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 107, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 345-3338
Diabetic Neuropathy & Footcare Institute of Southern California18411 Clark St Ste 105, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 345-3338
Andrew G Samuels Dpm945 W 7Th St, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 483-7799
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
He performed bunion and hammer toe surgery on me about a year and a half ago. Foot feels and looks much better. He is kind and explains things well. This is important because there are a lot of different options when it comes to foot surgery and I looked in to almost all. I got 3 opinions before making a decision. We see him regularly now. Also, he doesn’t push products he sells as much as other podiatrists.
- Encino Tarzana Regional Medical Center
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- UCLA
Dr. Le has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has seen patients for Bunion, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
