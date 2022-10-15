Overview of Dr. Anthony Lee, MD

Dr. Anthony Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Specialty Hospital and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Lee works at FORT WORTH BRAIN & SPINE INSTITUTE in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.