Dr. Anthony Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Lee, MD
Dr. Anthony Lee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They completed their fellowship with University of Chicago
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Borgess Neurology - Kalamazoo1541 Gull Rd Ste 100, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 381-7380
-
2
Borgess Medical Center1521 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 226-5165
- 3 215 E Mansion St Ste 1H, Marshall, MI 49068 Directions (269) 789-8120
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Oaklawn Hospital
- Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Lee over 2 years and he has helped get my MS under control and he takes his time and listens instead of just judging you like most Dr
About Dr. Anthony Lee, MD
- Neurology
- English, Cantonese
- 1801060397
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Neurology
