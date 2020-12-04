Dr. Anthony Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Lewis, MD
Dr. Anthony Lewis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.
Locations
TLC Medical Group Inc537 NW Lake Whitney Pl Ste 103, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 877-8578
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
What a wonderful doctor! He is patient, caring, and a true professional. His calm and soothing demeanor makes him an advocate for his patients. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Anthony Lewis, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396776522
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Unstable Angina, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lewis speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.