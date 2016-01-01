Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Lim, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Lim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Goldhamer & Marano Chiropractic Ctr Inc.1551 Pacific Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions (707) 586-5555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anthony Lim, MD
- Family Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.