Overview

Dr. Anthony Lin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Longwood, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at Gastro Health - Longwood in Longwood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.