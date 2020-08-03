Overview

Dr. Anthony Litvak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER OF GREATER MIAMI and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center and South Shore Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.