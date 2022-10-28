Dr. Anthony Locastro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Locastro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Locastro, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Locastro, MD
Dr. Anthony Locastro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medina Hospital.
Dr. Locastro works at
Dr. Locastro's Office Locations
-
1
Akron Oculoplastics Inc.3075 Smith Rd Ste 104, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 374-6666
-
2
Saint Clare Surgery Center4441 Hudson Dr, Stow, OH 44224 Directions (330) 920-4500
-
3
Parkwest Surgical Center LLC1 Park West Blvd Ste 260, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 374-5666
Hospital Affiliations
- Medina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Locastro?
Had three previous Ptosis surgeries from another doctor all failures. Dr. Locastro did fourth procedure and result was amazing, could not be more happy. Would highly recommend if you need surgery Cares about his patients.
About Dr. Anthony Locastro, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1871567552
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Locastro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Locastro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Locastro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Locastro works at
Dr. Locastro has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Blepharoplasty and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Locastro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Locastro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Locastro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Locastro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Locastro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.