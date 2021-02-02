Overview of Dr. Anthony Loehr, MD

Dr. Anthony Loehr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Loehr works at Eastern Oklahoma Ear, Nose & Throat in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Laryngitis, Laryngitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.