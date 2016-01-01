Dr. Anthony Lombardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Lombardo, MD
Dr. Anthony Lombardo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.
Dr. Lombardo works at
Riverside Hospital Inc Dba11803 Jefferson Ave Ste 110, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 594-2074
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- English
- 1801008420
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Lombardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lombardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lombardo has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lombardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lombardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lombardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.