Dr. Anthony Losardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Losardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Losardo, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Losardo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ.
Dr. Losardo works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates of Ocean County999 McBride Ave Ste B204, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Directions (973) 256-5667
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Losardo?
I have been a patient of Dr Losardo's for over 20 years now and to say he is an excellent care giver, understanding and caring physician, and a true human being is an understatement. Dr Losardo is very attentive and I am always confident with the care he prescribes. I truly believe he is a credit to his profession! Thank you Dr Losardo for your great manner!
About Dr. Anthony Losardo, MD
- Cardiology
- English, French
- 1982625182
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Losardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Losardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Losardo works at
Dr. Losardo has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Losardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Losardo speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Losardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Losardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Losardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Losardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.