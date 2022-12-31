See All Gastroenterologists in Columbia, SC
Super Profile

Dr. Anthony Lowman, MD

Gastroenterology
4.0 (40)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Lowman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina-Charleston Sc and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Lowman works at Columbia Gastroenterlgy Assocs in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbia Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Center
    2739 Laurel St, Columbia, SC 29204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 799-4800
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lexington Medical Center
  • Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
  • Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pneumatic Dilations (PD) Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 31, 2022
    I've seen Dr Lowman over the years for various test and procedures. He is very personable and easy to talk to. On my last visit he answered all my questions before the procedure. He called me at home at 7:30pm to see how I was doing and to make sure I understood the results. I would not consider seeing another GI physician.
    Thomas Presher — Dec 31, 2022
    About Dr. Anthony Lowman, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083617880
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilford Hall Usaf Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical University Of South Carolina-Charleston Sc
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Carolina
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Lowman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lowman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lowman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lowman works at Columbia Gastroenterlgy Assocs in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Lowman’s profile.

    Dr. Lowman has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

