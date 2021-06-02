Dr. Anthony Lux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Lux, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Lux, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.
Locations
Anthony Lux MD PC1521 E Tangerine Rd Ste 205, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 825-8886Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr. Lux for all my dermatology needs for the last decade. He is a very talented and dedicated individual. He has detected 11 cancer spots that required MOS surgery and one melanoma. He is the best
About Dr. Anthony Lux, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1902889546
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lux has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lux. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.