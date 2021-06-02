See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Oro Valley, AZ
Internal Medicine
5.0 (32)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anthony Lux, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.

Dr. Lux works at ANTHONY LUX MD PC in Oro Valley, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anthony Lux MD PC
    1521 E Tangerine Rd Ste 205, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 825-8886
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical-Related Eczema Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Jun 02, 2021
    I have used Dr. Lux for all my dermatology needs for the last decade. He is a very talented and dedicated individual. He has detected 11 cancer spots that required MOS surgery and one melanoma. He is the best
    Bradley Curtis — Jun 02, 2021
    About Dr. Anthony Lux, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902889546
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Medical Education
    • Internal Medicine
