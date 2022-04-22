Dr. Anthony Macaluso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macaluso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Macaluso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Macaluso, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with Colon And Rectal Clin Of Orlando

Locations
Medical City Plano4001 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 985-7988Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If ever there was a doctor superhero it is Dr. Mac. He is the best doctor I have ever been to in my life, and after battling ulcerative colitis for years, I've been to a lot of doctors. Dr. Mac went above and beyond duty with regard to my surgery and explaining everything to me. He and his staff took the time to make sure I understood everything, and that all questions were answered. Never once did I feel rushed. It won't take long, and you know he really cares about his patients. His staff was phenomenal as well. I could not have hoped for a better experience with a doctor and his staff, especially Karrie the ostomy Nurse and Marianne his PA, both were wonderful! If his specialty is needed for your issues, you will not find a better doctor. Thank you, Doctor Mac and all your staff! I can't tell you how much I appreciate the care, concern, and excellent treatment/surgery I received. Dr. Mac you are a blessing and a superhero to all your patients. Thank you!!!!!
About Dr. Anthony Macaluso, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1649201385
Education & Certifications
- Colon And Rectal Clin Of Orlando
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Parkland Meml Hospital
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macaluso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macaluso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Macaluso has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macaluso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Macaluso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macaluso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macaluso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macaluso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.