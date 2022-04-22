See All General Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Anthony Macaluso, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (47)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Macaluso, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with Colon And Rectal Clin Of Orlando

Dr. Macaluso works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical City Plano
    4001 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 985-7988
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Anthony Macaluso, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649201385
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Colon And Rectal Clin Of Orlando
    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Internship
    • Parkland Meml Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Macaluso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macaluso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Macaluso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macaluso works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Macaluso’s profile.

    Dr. Macaluso has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macaluso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Macaluso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macaluso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macaluso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macaluso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

