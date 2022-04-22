Overview

Dr. Anthony Macaluso, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with Colon And Rectal Clin Of Orlando



Dr. Macaluso works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.