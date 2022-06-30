Dr. Anthony Machi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Machi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Machi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wi.
Dr. Machi works at
Locations
Anthony T Machi MD PA7257 Hawkins View Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 423-8708
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Machi?
Dr. Machi has helped me so much. I went to him with after my first child and was finally diagnosed and treated for things I had struggled with for years! His helped saved my life, and helped me live so much happier. He is the best doctor you could ask for. Very friendly, approachable, and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Anthony Machi, MD
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Lafayette Clinic
- Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wi
- Addiction Psychiatry, Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Machi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Machi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Machi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machi.
