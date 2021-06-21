Dr. Anthony Maffei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maffei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Maffei, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Maffei, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Medical College Institute Of Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery
Dr. Maffei works at
Advanced Surgeons401 Columbus Ave Lowr Level, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 347-0162
Putnam Hospital/Stoneleigh Medi Spa672 Stoneleigh Ave Ste C126, Carmel, NY 10512 Directions (914) 347-0162
- Putnam Hospital Center
- Westchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Maffei gets my highest possible recommendation and exceeded all possible expectations. He worked miracles on my complex and massive left side sliding inguinal hernia coupled with another large right side inguinal hernia in one laproscopic procedure. Dr. Maffei crafted a brilliant surgical approach to my less than straightforward situation. Other surgeons had turned me away, while Dr. Maffei was confident and motivated to help me. Dr. Maffei is a highly skilled Surgeon with a pleasant and compassionate demeanor. Dr. Maffei's care and skill as a surgeon has been life changing for me, as my everyday life was becoming so negatively impacted by my increasingly debilitating condition. Dr. Maffei has turned the clock back 20 years for me. I can't thank him enough for his masterful surgical skills and next level care.
- General Surgery
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1104093236
- New York Medical College Institute Of Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery
- The Stamford Hospital/Columbia University College Of Physicans and Surgeons
Dr. Maffei accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maffei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maffei works at
Dr. Maffei has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maffei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maffei speaks Italian and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Maffei. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maffei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maffei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maffei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.