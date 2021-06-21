See All General Surgeons in Valhalla, NY
Dr. Anthony Maffei, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Maffei, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Medical College Institute Of Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery

Dr. Maffei works at Advanced Surgeons in Valhalla, NY with other offices in Carmel, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Advanced Surgeons
    401 Columbus Ave Lowr Level, Valhalla, NY 10595 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 347-0162
    Putnam Hospital/Stoneleigh Medi Spa
    672 Stoneleigh Ave Ste C126, Carmel, NY 10512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 347-0162

Hospital Affiliations
  • Putnam Hospital Center
  • Westchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 21, 2021
    Dr. Maffei gets my highest possible recommendation and exceeded all possible expectations. He worked miracles on my complex and massive left side sliding inguinal hernia coupled with another large right side inguinal hernia in one laproscopic procedure. Dr. Maffei crafted a brilliant surgical approach to my less than straightforward situation. Other surgeons had turned me away, while Dr. Maffei was confident and motivated to help me. Dr. Maffei is a highly skilled Surgeon with a pleasant and compassionate demeanor. Dr. Maffei's care and skill as a surgeon has been life changing for me, as my everyday life was becoming so negatively impacted by my increasingly debilitating condition. Dr. Maffei has turned the clock back 20 years for me. I can't thank him enough for his masterful surgical skills and next level care.
    — Jun 21, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Maffei, MD
    About Dr. Anthony Maffei, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104093236
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Medical College Institute Of Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The Stamford Hospital/Columbia University College Of Physicans and Surgeons
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Maffei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maffei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maffei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maffei has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maffei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Maffei. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maffei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maffei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maffei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

