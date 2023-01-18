Dr. Magnano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anthony Magnano, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Magnano, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital and Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Cardiology1824 King St Ste 250, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 388-1820
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Cardiology4205 Belfort Rd Ste 2065, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 450-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It was good. He is always very nice and understanding. And he listens to me. I would recommend him to anyone. I have been seeing him for a long time. And I trust him.
About Dr. Anthony Magnano, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164494563
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magnano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magnano has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magnano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Magnano speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Magnano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magnano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magnano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magnano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.