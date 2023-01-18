Overview

Dr. Anthony Magnano, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital and Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus.



Dr. Magnano works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Cardiology in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.