Overview

Dr. Anthony Manasia, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Manasia works at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.