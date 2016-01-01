Dr. Anthony Manasia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manasia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Manasia, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Manasia, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Manasia works at
Locations
-
1
Institute for Critical Care Medicine1468 Madison Ave Fl 33, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manasia?
About Dr. Anthony Manasia, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1609842343
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manasia accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Manasia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Manasia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manasia works at
Dr. Manasia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manasia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manasia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manasia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.