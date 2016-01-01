See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Feasterville Trevose, PA
Dr. Anthony Mangiaracina, DO

Emergency Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anthony Mangiaracina, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Mangiaracina works at Abington Urgent Care in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Feasterville
    1045 Bustleton Pike, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Detoxification Evaluation

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Anthony Mangiaracina, DO

    • Emergency Medicine
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1942316658
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Emergency Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Mangiaracina, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangiaracina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mangiaracina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mangiaracina works at Abington Urgent Care in Feasterville Trevose, PA. View the full address on Dr. Mangiaracina’s profile.

    Dr. Mangiaracina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangiaracina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangiaracina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangiaracina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

