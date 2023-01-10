Overview

Dr. Anthony Maniatis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California Irvine School of Medicine|University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Maniatis works at Borland Groover in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Hemorrhoids and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.