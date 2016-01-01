Dr. Anthony Maniscalco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maniscalco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Maniscalco, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Maniscalco, MD
Dr. Anthony Maniscalco, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Maniscalco works at
Dr. Maniscalco's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology Associates117 70Th St, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 836-8800
-
2
Neurology Associates3131 Kings Hwy Ste C1, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 252-0940
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maniscalco?
About Dr. Anthony Maniscalco, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Greek and Italian
- 1659371144
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Hsp and M C Ny
- Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia
- Seton Hall University
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maniscalco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maniscalco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maniscalco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maniscalco works at
Dr. Maniscalco has seen patients for Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maniscalco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maniscalco speaks Greek and Italian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Maniscalco. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maniscalco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maniscalco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maniscalco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.