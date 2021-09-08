Overview of Dr. Anthony Mannino, MD

Dr. Anthony Mannino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Levittown, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Mannino works at Aria South Olds Medical Center in Levittown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.