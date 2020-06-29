Dr. Anthony Manocchio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manocchio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Manocchio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Manocchio, MD
Dr. Anthony Manocchio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Johnston, RI. They graduated from U Bologna and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Manocchio's Office Locations
Suzanne Lowe Cnm1524 Atwood Ave Ste 442, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 273-1666Tuesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Manocchio delivered my children in 79 & 81 and took excellent care of me and my children.
About Dr. Anthony Manocchio, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Italian
- 1710904719
Education & Certifications
- U Bologna
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Manocchio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manocchio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manocchio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manocchio has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manocchio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manocchio speaks Italian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Manocchio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manocchio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manocchio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manocchio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.