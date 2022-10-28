Overview of Dr. Anthony Marcotte, DO

Dr. Anthony Marcotte, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern Univ-Chicago Coll. Osteopathic M. and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Marcotte works at Orthopaedic Specialties of Tampa Bay in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.