Dr. Anthony Marino, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Exeter Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and Parkland Medical Center.



Dr. Marino works at Dr. Anthony Marino in Methuen, MA with other offices in Lawrence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.