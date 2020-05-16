Dr. Anthony Marino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Marino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Marino, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Exeter Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and Parkland Medical Center.
Dr. Marino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marino Cardiology PC99 JACKSON ST, Methuen, MA 01844 Directions (978) 689-2540
-
2
Lawrence General Hospital1 General St, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 683-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Exeter Hospital
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Parkland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marino?
Always gave me the time needed for asking questions. FOUND HIM TO B V ATTENTIVE & CARING.
About Dr. Anthony Marino, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1386630804
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marino works at
Dr. Marino has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marino speaks Italian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Marino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.