Dr. Anthony Marks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Marks, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Marks works at
Locations
Harbor Medical Associates541 Main St Ste 400, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 952-1240
Tufts Medical Center CardioVascular Center, Cardiology800 Washington St # 1104, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-8252
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
A caring, knowledgeable doctor I would recommend to family and friends. Dr. Marks is 'one of a kind', who has provided the best medical care these past years for my numerous health concerns. He's more than a great doctor...he's a great human being and I'll be forever thankful. I'm sad that I've moved and co no longer be his patient.
About Dr. Anthony Marks, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1477530616
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marks works at
Dr. Marks has seen patients for Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.
