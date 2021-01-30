Dr. Anthony Maroldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maroldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Maroldo, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Maroldo, MD
Dr. Anthony Maroldo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maroldo's Office Locations
- 1 919 Westfall Rd Bldg C, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 341-7500
Manhattan Square Family Medicine454 E Broad St Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14607 Directions (585) 341-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Maraldo is hands down the best doctor I have ever had. He is super helpful, caring and responsive.
About Dr. Anthony Maroldo, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maroldo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maroldo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maroldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maroldo has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maroldo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Maroldo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maroldo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maroldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maroldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.