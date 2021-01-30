Overview of Dr. Anthony Maroldo, MD

Dr. Anthony Maroldo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.