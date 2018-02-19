Dr. Anthony Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Martin, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Martin, MD
Dr. Anthony Martin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
- 1 955 Proprietors Rd Ste B, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 785-1115
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Taught me everything about my severe ADD.
About Dr. Anthony Martin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1144411471
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
