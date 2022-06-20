Dr. Anthony Martino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Martino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Martino, MD
Dr. Anthony Martino, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY FLUMINENSE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with USA Health University Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Martino's Office Locations
- 1 1601 Center St Ste 2S, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 660-5108
-
2
Harbin Clinic LLC550 Redmond Rd NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (762) 235-3600
-
3
Usa Health Children's & Women's Hospital1700 Center St, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 415-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- USA Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martino?
Miracle Worker - My Surgeon a few years back. Bravo!!
About Dr. Anthony Martino, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1841238011
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY FLUMINENSE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Martino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.