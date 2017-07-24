Overview

Dr. Anthony Mascia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Mascia works at Guilford Family Practice in Guilford, CT with other offices in Wallingford, CT, Middletown, CT and Higganum, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.