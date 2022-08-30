See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Horsham, PA
Dr. Anthony Matteo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anthony Matteo, MD

Dr. Anthony Matteo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Matteo works at Anthony Matteo, MD in Horsham, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Matteo's Office Locations

    Denise A. Ranucci, MD
    721 Dresher Rd Ste 2400, Horsham, PA 19044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uterine Fibroids
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Uterine Fibroids
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fetal Cardiac Screening

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Aug 30, 2022
    He is the nicest and most awesome Dr. He is very professional
    Linda Doyle — Aug 30, 2022
    About Dr. Anthony Matteo, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, German
    • Male
    • 1063636694
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Matteo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matteo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matteo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matteo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matteo works at Anthony Matteo, MD in Horsham, PA. View the full address on Dr. Matteo’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Matteo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matteo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matteo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matteo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

