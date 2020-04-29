Overview

Dr. Anthony McCluney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Saint Anne's Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. McCluney works at SMG Surgical Specialties in Brockton, MA with other offices in Norwood, MA, Fall River, MA and Brighton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.