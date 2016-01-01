Overview of Dr. Anthony McDowell, MD

Dr. Anthony McDowell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.



Dr. McDowell works at Victoria Womens Clinic Citizens Branch in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Endometriosis and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.