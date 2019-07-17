Overview of Dr. Anthony Mega, MD

Dr. Anthony Mega, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Mega works at University Medicine in Providence, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.