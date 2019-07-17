Dr. Anthony Mega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Mega, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Mega, MD
Dr. Anthony Mega, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Mega works at
Dr. Mega's Office Locations
Lifespan Cancer Institute164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 793-2920
Lifespan Cancer Institute593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (844) 222-2881Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Rhode Island Hospital1454 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 606-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Mega when I had to change my entire cancer care team. (prostate cancer)I had an appointment within 1 week. I kept getting the run around from the other cancer team( if that's what they are) that what I was experiencing was not from the effects/side effects from Lupron...Dr. mega validated that it was indeed the Lupron...he spent a lot of time with me answered all my questions with the explanation behind them...We discussed so much about my prostate cancer that the other team just brushed aside..I truly feel he cares about ME and my treatment and outcome....Dr. mega is a kind, compassionate caring Doctor..I also saw a nurse care coordinator, a social worker and each spent as much time with me as I needed...they even picked up on a very serious Knee issue I have...I am so grateful I was referred to him
About Dr. Anthony Mega, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457309858
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth College
