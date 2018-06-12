Dr. Anthony Mehle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Mehle, MD
Dr. Anthony Mehle, MD is a Dermatologist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.
Dermatology Centre of Northeast Ohio LLC960 Windham Ct Ste 2, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 758-8866
Finally. After seeing two other local dermatologists, (saw the PA not the doc) I saw this doc. He understood and took time to listen. Now after almost a year of suffering I'm on my way to healing. He is without a doubt the best and I thank him from the bottom of my heart.
- 37 years of experience
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Dr. Mehle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehle has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehle.
