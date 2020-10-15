Overview of Dr. Anthony Meier, MD

Dr. Anthony Meier, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Haslett, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Meier works at Haslett Primary Care in Haslett, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.