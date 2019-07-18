Overview of Dr. Anthony Melonakos, MD

Dr. Anthony Melonakos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.



Dr. Melonakos works at Frenchtown Orthopedic Group in Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.