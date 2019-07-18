See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Monroe, MI
Dr. Anthony Melonakos, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Anthony Melonakos, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anthony Melonakos, MD

Dr. Anthony Melonakos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Dr. Melonakos works at Frenchtown Orthopedic Group in Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Labeed Nouri, MD
Dr. Labeed Nouri, MD
4.6 (48)
View Profile

Dr. Melonakos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Frenchtown Orthopedic Group PC
    1420 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 240-8480
  2. 2
    Mercy Memorial Hospital Corporation
    718 N Macomb St, Monroe, MI 48162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 240-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Melonakos?

    Jul 18, 2019
    ALL EXCELLENT, we drive 2 hours round trip to see Dr. Melonakos.* We live in NOVI, MI.
    JAMES E. JOHNSON/ FRAN JOHNSON — Jul 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Melonakos, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anthony Melonakos, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Melonakos to family and friends

    Dr. Melonakos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Melonakos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anthony Melonakos, MD.

    About Dr. Anthony Melonakos, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679577621
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Melonakos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melonakos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Melonakos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melonakos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Melonakos works at Frenchtown Orthopedic Group in Monroe, MI. View the full address on Dr. Melonakos’s profile.

    Dr. Melonakos has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melonakos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Melonakos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melonakos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melonakos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melonakos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anthony Melonakos, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.