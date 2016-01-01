Dr. Anthony Mennito, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mennito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Mennito, DMD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Mennito, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Mennito works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Dental Clinics at College of Dental Medicine29 Bee St, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Delta Dental
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mennito?
About Dr. Anthony Mennito, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1497817001
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mennito using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mennito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mennito works at
Dr. Mennito has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mennito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mennito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mennito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.