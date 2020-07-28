Dr. Anthony Migliazzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Migliazzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Migliazzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Migliazzo, MD
Dr. Anthony Migliazzo, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine.
Dr. Migliazzo works at
Dr. Migliazzo's Office Locations
Jackson County Pulmonary Medical Group19550 E 39th St S Ste 310, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 478-8113Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- HealthPartners
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- MetLife
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Migliazzo. We have known him for years. He was my parents physician. {Please verify if a letter was sent from Dr. Migliazzo to AAA travel. We did not receive a copy}. Thank you.
About Dr. Anthony Migliazzo, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1508881293
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Missouri at Kansas City
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Migliazzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Migliazzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Migliazzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Migliazzo has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Migliazzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Migliazzo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Migliazzo.
