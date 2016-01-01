Dr. Anthony Miller, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Miller, DPM
Overview of Dr. Anthony Miller, DPM
Dr. Anthony Miller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
- 1 277 E Carmel Dr, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 846-4111
- 2 6299 Guion Rd Ste C, Indianapolis, IN 46268 Directions (317) 931-1066
-
3
New Hope Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine PC13421 Old Meridian St Ste 202, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 927-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anthony Miller, DPM
- Podiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1205882099
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
