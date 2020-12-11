Dr. Anthony Mimms, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mimms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Mimms, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Mimms, MD
Dr. Anthony Mimms, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
Dr. Mimms works at
Dr. Mimms' Office Locations
Diagnostic Rheumatology6447 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 781-0067
Mimms Functional Rehabilitation6325 S EAST ST, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 781-0067
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Mimms is a doctor that actually takes time to listen to his patients. He doesn’t make you feel like you are on a 5-15 minutes timer. He is very open to what your health problems are and doesn’t give a patient false hope if your condition is life long” he gives you options and a goal to work on to keep you from getting worse. He completely understands his patients. I enjoy seeing this doctor because he doesn’t make you feel judged based on your beliefs and if a doctor can help you physically and spiritually, You got the perfect Team. I would highly recommend Dr.Mimms because he is kind, compassionate and cares about the patient as a person and not just another patient. His staff are very kind and they actually smile in this office. I usually dread seeing a doctor and I can honestly say Dr. Mimms and his staff make all the difference when your feeling down about your health and they just have the charisma of putting a welcome smile on your face as you come in.
About Dr. Anthony Mimms, MD
- Pain Management
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1952383887
Education & Certifications
- Knees - Shelbourne Knee Clinic|Shelbourne Knee Clinic
- Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation - William Baumont Hospital in Royal Oaks, MI|William Baumont Hospital in Royal Oaks, MI
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mimms has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mimms accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mimms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mimms works at
Dr. Mimms has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Coccygeal Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mimms on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Mimms. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mimms.
