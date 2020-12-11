Overview of Dr. Anthony Mimms, MD

Dr. Anthony Mimms, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.



Dr. Mimms works at Diagnostic Rheumatology in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Coccygeal Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.