Overview of Dr. Anthony Mollura, MD

Dr. Anthony Mollura, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Franklin Square, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME.



Dr. Mollura works at Mollura Medical Hair Restoration in Franklin Square, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

