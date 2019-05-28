Overview

Dr. Anthony Montana, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.



Dr. Montana works at Community Medical Providers in Clovis, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.