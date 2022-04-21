Dr. Anthony Murro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Murro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Murro, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside.
Dr. Murro works at
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Murro the only doctor believe that I was having seizures.He listen to his patients .
About Dr. Anthony Murro, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1740399781
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- SUNY-Downstate
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
Frequently Asked Questions
