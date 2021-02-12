Overview of Dr. Anthony Ndu, MD

Dr. Anthony Ndu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Ndu works at Einstein Gastroenterology at Center One in Elkins Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.