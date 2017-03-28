Dr. Anthony Ng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Ng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Ng, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 139 Centre St Ste 611, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 431-4309
-
2
GI Health3916 Prince St Ste 354, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (212) 431-4309
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Raphael - excellent GI doctor, domain expert and caring. I have been afforded the highest flexibility in scheduling and care. The same goes for his partners and associates. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Anthony Ng, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ng has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ng speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.
